AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for junior assistant posts from Oct 12

Airports Authority of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Sikkim for the posts of Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant, at various airports and other AAI Establishments in Eastern Region. The application process will begin on October 12 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 10.

AAI Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 46 vacancies of which 9 vacancies are for the post of Senior Assistant (Electronics), 6 vacancies are for the post of Senior Assistant (Electronics) and 32 vacancies are for the post of Junior Assistant (Fire Service).

AAI Recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 30 years as on September 30 2022.

AAI Recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for General, OBC and EWS category.

AAI recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can apply online at www.aai.aero from October 12.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here

