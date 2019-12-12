e-paper
Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
ABVP inflicting violence on JNU students, says JNUSU

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) denied the allegation and accused the JNUSU of threatening its workers.

education Updated: Dec 12, 2019 13:28 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The JNUSU said the ABVP “orchestrated violence” on students of JNU. (Representational image)
The Jawaharlal Nehru Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Wednesday accused the RSS-affiliated ABVP of “inflicting violence” on the varsity’s students.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) denied the allegation and accused the JNUSU of threatening its workers.

The JNUSU said the ABVP “orchestrated violence” on students of JNU. It alleged that a first-year student was beaten up by a group of ABVP activists. The union also claimed that rods were used to beat up students in front of the School of Physical Sciences. The security guards on the campus have turned a blind eye, following the orders of the administration, the JNUSU said. The JNUSU alleged that the ABVP is trying to disrupt its talks with HRD Ministry officials on the hostel fee hike issue.

The union also accused the ABVP and the administration of being hand in glove.

The ABVP, however, called the allegations a “leftist propaganda” and accused members from Left parties of threatening their workers.

The JNUSU has called for a boycott of exams, beginning on December 12 and will be going ahead with it.

“We want that students who are willing to give exams on December 12 be allowed to do so. However, the Left is stopping students, who are willing to give exams and we oppose this,” the ABVP said.

