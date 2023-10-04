News / Education / Admissions / Admissions are open to classes 6 and 9 in Rashtriya Military Schools, last date for online form submission is Oct 18

Admissions are open to classes 6 and 9 in Rashtriya Military Schools, last date for online form submission is Oct 18

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 04, 2023 12:40 PM IST

While admission to class 6 is open to both boys and girls, admission to class 9 is open only for boys

Admissions are now open to classes 6 and 9 in Rashtriya Military Schools at Chail, Ajmer, Belgaum, Bengaluru and Dholpur for the academic session 2024-2025.

Rashtriya Military Schools are English medium residential Public Schools run by the Ministry of Defence to impart quality education to the wards of defence personnel and civilians from Classes VI to XII(HT File)
Rashtriya Military Schools are English medium residential Public Schools run by the Ministry of Defence to impart quality education to the wards of defence personnel and civilians from Classes VI to XII(HT File)

Rashtriya Military Schools are English medium residential Public Schools run by the Ministry of Defence to impart quality education to the wards of defence personnel and civilians from Classes VI to XII. Established in the year 1925, these Schools are among the oldest Public Schools in India.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

For admission to Class 6, a candidate should not be less than 10 years and more than 12 years of age as of 31 March of the year of admission. For admission to Class 9, a candidate should not be less than 13 years and more than 15 years of age as of 31 March of the year of admission.

While admission to class 6 is open to both boys and girls, admission to class 9 is open only for boys.

Cadets are admitted into Classes 6& 9 through a Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted under the aegis of the Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army).

Common Entrance Test (CET) will be in OMR-based mode and all admissions are in the category of Boarders only. The date of the written examination will be intimated via SMS and E-mail.

The last date for the online submission of the application forms is Oct 18, 2023.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out