Admissions are open to classes 6 and 9 in Rashtriya Military Schools, last date for online form submission is Oct 18

Admissions are now open to classes 6 and 9 in Rashtriya Military Schools at Chail, Ajmer, Belgaum, Bengaluru and Dholpur for the academic session 2024-2025. Rashtriya Military Schools are English medium residential Public Schools run by the Ministry of Defence to impart quality education to the wards of defence personnel and civilians from Classes VI to XII(HT File)

Rashtriya Military Schools are English medium residential Public Schools run by the Ministry of Defence to impart quality education to the wards of defence personnel and civilians from Classes VI to XII. Established in the year 1925, these Schools are among the oldest Public Schools in India.

For admission to Class 6, a candidate should not be less than 10 years and more than 12 years of age as of 31 March of the year of admission. For admission to Class 9, a candidate should not be less than 13 years and more than 15 years of age as of 31 March of the year of admission.

While admission to class 6 is open to both boys and girls, admission to class 9 is open only for boys.

Cadets are admitted into Classes 6& 9 through a Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted under the aegis of the Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army).

Common Entrance Test (CET) will be in OMR-based mode and all admissions are in the category of Boarders only. The date of the written examination will be intimated via SMS and E-mail.

The last date for the online submission of the application forms is Oct 18, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON