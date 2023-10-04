AlmaBetter and IIT Guwahati join forces to offer certification programs in Data Science, AI, and web development

AlmaBetter, a Kalaari-backed global edtech platform, has collaborated with E&ICT Academy, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati, and AlmaBetter intend to train learners and improve their employability in Data Science, Software Engineering, and other specialized fields(File Photo / PTI)

According to a press release, under this partnership, learners will be able to acquire an advanced certification in Full Stack Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Full Stack Web Development.

E&ICT Academies are a joint initiative by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Government of India, and IIT and NITs.

With this partnership, E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati, and AlmaBetter intend to train learners and improve their employability in Data Science, Software Engineering, and other specialized fields. The curriculum has been designed and vetted by E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati, and learners enrolling with AlmaBetter will get an additional Advanced Certification from E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati, enabling them to get IIT-certified global standard education, said the media release.

The learners would have access to guest lectures by the IIT Guwahati faculty and can opt for a campus immersion opportunity at the IIT Guwahati campus. After completing this certification, learners can add an IIT endorsement to their resumes, enhancing their career prospects.

According to the media release, access to premium institutes and high-quality tech education is limited to a select few, restricted to only some premium institutes. As per a report released in 2018, only 3% of the total number of students in India make up for enrolments in premium institutes like IIMs and IITs. With this partnership, AlmaBetter aims to increase this fraction by at least 30% by democratizing tech education and making it widely accessible and affordable to tech enthusiasts and professionals nationwide.

Find more details regarding the course on the official website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON