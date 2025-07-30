AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Last date for registration at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in today, apply via direct link here

Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh is set to close the final phase registration window for AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Eligible candidates who are yet to apply for the final phase counselling round have their last chance to do so on the official website of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Registrations will be ending on July 30, 2025 at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in today. Candidates can apply via direct link here.

Once registered, the verification of uploaded certificates is scheduled from July 28 to July 30, 2025.

Candidates will be allowed to exercise web options from July 28 to July 31, 2025.

Furthermore, web options can be changed on August 1, 2025.

The seat allotment result is set to be released on August 4, 2025, and candidates need to self report to allotted colleges between August 4 and August 8, 2025.

Classes will commence from August 4, 2025 onwards.

Candidates must note that the processing fee for web counseling is ₹1200 for OC/BC and ₹600 for SC/ST. The fee can be paid online by credit card/ debit card/net banking etc.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: How to register

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for the final phase counselling:

1. Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to register for AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 final phase.

3. Enter your details to log in, and submit.

4. Fill the application form, pay the application fee, and submit.

5. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AP EAMCET.