Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu is yet to announce TN SSLC Supply Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for DGE TN Class 10 supplementary examination can check the results when out on the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in. The Class 10 supply result can also be checked on apply1.tndge.org. TN SSLC Supply Result 2025: Where, how to check DGE TN Class 10 supplementary results when out

The SSLC supplementary exam was held from July 4 to July 10, 2025. The exam was held from 10 am to 1.15 pm on all days.

TN SSLC Supply Result 2025: How to check results

Candidates who appeared for the July supplementary examination can check their results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in.

2. Click on result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on TN SSLC Supply Result 2025 link.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Once done, your result will be displayed.

6. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, TN SSLC Class 10 results was announced on May 16, 2025. A total of 9,13,036 candidates appeared for the exam. The overall pass percentage is 93.80%. 95.88% of female students have passed the 10th standard public examination, while 91.74% of male students have passed. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGE TN.