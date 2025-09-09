AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Registrations for third & final round begins at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, direct link here

Department of Technical Education and APSCHE has commenced the AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 third and final phase registration from Tuesday, September 9, 2025. Candidates interested in participating in the counselling round can apply on the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Registrations for third & final round is underway at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can apply via the direct link given here.

Candidates will need to enter their AP EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth to register for the third and final phase of counselling.

The last date to register is September 11, 2025.

After registering, the online verification of uploaded certificates at notified help line centres can be done from September 9 to 12, 2025.

Web options can be exercised from September 9 to 12, 2025, and options can be changed by candidates on September 13, 2025.

The seat allotment results will be released on September 15, 2025.

Self-reporting at allotted colleges can be done from September 15 to 17, 2025, and candidates can attend classes from September 15, 2025.

Eligibility:

Candidates who have passed Intermediate / CBSE / ICSE / NATIONAL OPEN SCHOOL / APOSS with pass percentage of marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry at +2 levels with >=44.5% for OCs and >=39.5% for reserved categories (BC/SC/ST) in qualifying examination in group subjects are only eligible for admission, the official notification states. Candidates who have pursued the Intermediate vocational (Bridge) courses are eligible only for Engineering courses and not for Pharmacy courses like B. Pharmacy (PHM) and Pharm-D (PHD) courses.

Application fee:

Candidates will have to pay a processing fee for web counselling which is Rs.1200 (for OC/BC candidates), and Rs. 600 (for SC/ST candidates). The fee needs to be paid online via credit card/ debit card/net banking, etc.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Steps to apply

Candidates can apply for the third and final round by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link titled, “Candidate Registration for Third & Final Phase.”

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of APSCHE.