Central Railway will close the registration process for Apprentice posts on September 11, 2025. Candidates who have not applied and want to do it can find the direct link through the official website of RRC CR at rrccr.com. Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration for 2418 posts ends on September 11, apply now(PTI file.)

This recruitment drive will fill up 2418 posts in the organisation.

The candidate must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with a minimum aggregate of 50% marks from a recognized Board.

Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: How to apply

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RRC CR at rrccr.com.

2. Click on Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection will be done on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done. The panel will be on the basis of simple average of marks in the matriculation and ITI.

The application fee is ₹100/-. The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking / Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Wallet by providing information as asked on the screen. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Central Railway.