WBJEE 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result declared at wbjeeb.nic.in, check via direct link

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the WBJEE 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. Candidates participating in the second phase counselling can check and download the seat allotment results via the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result is out at wbjeeb.nic.in. The direct link to check is given here.

Candidates can check the seat allotment results by entering their WBJEE Roll Number, Password and other details.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK WBJEE 2025 ROUND 2 SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULTS 2025

Candidates who got a fresh allotment in Round 2 must pay a seat acceptance fee of ₹5000 and download the allotment letter. Following this, they should report to the allotted institute with the allotment letter and all other documents for verification.

As per the schedule, candidates can make the payment of seat acceptance fee between September 9 and September 11, 2025.

Besides, candidates also need to report at allotted institutes for document verification and admission within this period.

Notably, this is the last and final round, and there is no scope for further upgradation.

Also read: Exploring Alternative Medical Courses: Beyond MBBS and BDS

In case the the seat is upgraded, the earlier allotment will be cancelled, and the seat will then be allotted to other deserving candidates as per merit.

Also read: CBSE Board Exams 2026: Submission of examination forms for Class 10, 12 private students begins today, details here

WBJEE 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check

Candidates can check the seat allotment results by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the WBJEE 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result.

3. Enter your details to login, and submit.

4. Check your seat allotment result displayed on the screen.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

6. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: CBSE launches Integrated Payment System for payment of Class 12 practical exams remuneration

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of WBJEEB.