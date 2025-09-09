SSC warns against discussion, analysis or dissemination of exam question papers, issues notice

The Staff Selection Commission has issued a strong warning against the discussion, analysis, or dissemination of SSC examination question papers or its contents. SSC issues warning against discussion, analysis or dissemination of exam question papers, Check notice here.

In an official notice, the SSC said that certain individuals discuss, analyse or circulate the contents of question papers of ongoing examinations or those already held by the commission on social media.

Also read: SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025 dates released at ssc.gov.in, check schedule here

The commission underlined that all such activities are strictly prohibited under the provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The provisions under the PEA Act 2024 include:

Section 3 – Unfair Means: Prohibition of leakage, disclosure, access, possession, or dissemination of question papers, answer keys, or any part without authority. Section 9 – Nature of Offences: All offences under the Act are cognisable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable. Section 10 – Penalties

(a) For individuals: Imprisonment of 3 to 5 years and fine up to ₹10 lakh.

(b) For service providers/institutions: Fine up to ₹1 crore, disqualification from future examinations, and recovery of costs.

(c) For organised crime: Imprisonment of 5 to 10 years and fine of not less than ₹1 crore.

Also read: SSC SI Results 2024 revised, 22,244 candidates shortlisted for medical examination

SSC warned all content creators, social media platforms, and individuals are not to indulge in the activities mentioned above as any violation will invite strict penal action under the provisions of the PEA Act, 2024, in addition to other applicable laws.

Also read: IGNOU offers 8 free courses on management and commerce on SWAYAM portal

It further urged all candidates and stakeholders to cooperate in maintaining the sanctity of examinations and refrain from engaging with or promoting prohibited content.