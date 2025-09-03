SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025 dates released at ssc.gov.in, check schedule here

Staff Selection Commission has released the dates for SSC CGL Exam 2025 on Thursday, September 3, 2025. Candidates appearing in the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2025 can find the schedule on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025 dates are out at ssc.gov.in, The exam will be held from September 12 to 26, 2025. (HT file/Representative image)

As per the notice, the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025 will be conducted on September 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18,19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, and 26. The examination will be conducted in computer-based test mode.

The Tier-I examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. The exam will comprise of questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension.

The questions will be set both in English & Hindi except for English Comprehension.

It may be mentioned here that the recruitment drive will fill up 14582 vacancies in Group B and Group C posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Out of the total number of vacancies, 6183 vacancies are reserved for UR, 2167 vacancies for SC, 1088 vacancies for ST, 3721 for OBC and 1423 for EWS category.

The registration process for SSC CGL had commenced on June 9 and ended on July 4, 2025.

Meanwhile, the commission has advised to visit its official website of the at regular Intervals for further updates.