WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Initial notice out for more than 8000 non-teaching vacancies, here's when to apply

West Bengal School Service Commission has released the initial notification for a total of 8,477 non-teaching posts. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to submit their applications on the official website of commission at westbengalssc.com when the link is activated. WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Check the initial notice for the recruitment of 8,4777 non-teaching vacancies. (Representative image)

Important Dates:

Online application starts: September 16, 2025 (5 PM)

Online application closes: October 31, 2025 (5 PM)

Fee payment deadline: October 31, 2025 (11:59 PM)

Vacancies:

The indicative vacancies, as per the notice, are given below:

(i) Group C (Clerk): 2989 vacancies

(ii) Group D: 5488 vacancies

The commission mentioned that the detailed notification will be released on August 31, 2025, on the official website.

The detailed notification will include information such as eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, pay scale, and selection process. It will also notify other important dates such as application fee, correction window, admit card release date, and examination schedule.

WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the recruitment process:

Visit the official website at westbengalssc.com. On the home page, click on the Apply Now tab. On the next page, click on the link to apply WBSCC Grade C & D recruitment 2025. Fill in the application form, upload documents if required, and pay the application fee. Review the application form, and submit. Download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of WBSSC.