Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Initial notice out for more than 8000 non-teaching vacancies, here's when to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 06:46 pm IST

WBSSC Recruitment 2025: The initial notice has been released for recruitment of over 8000 non-teaching vacancies. Check application opening date & more. 

West Bengal School Service Commission has released the initial notification for a total of 8,477 non-teaching posts. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to submit their applications on the official website of commission at westbengalssc.com when the link is activated.

WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Check the initial notice for the recruitment of 8,4777 non-teaching vacancies. (Representative image)
WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Check the initial notice for the recruitment of 8,4777 non-teaching vacancies. (Representative image)

Important Dates:

Online application starts: September 16, 2025 (5 PM)

Online application closes: October 31, 2025 (5 PM)

Fee payment deadline: October 31, 2025 (11:59 PM)

Vacancies:

The indicative vacancies, as per the notice, are given below:

(i) Group C (Clerk): 2989 vacancies

(ii) Group D: 5488 vacancies

Also read: WBSSC assures SC no 'tainted' candidates will be allowed in fresh SLST exams

The commission mentioned that the detailed notification will be released on August 31, 2025, on the official website.

The detailed notification will include information such as eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, pay scale, and selection process. It will also notify other important dates such as application fee, correction window, admit card release date, and examination schedule.

Also read: IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 537 posts at iocl.com, details here

WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the recruitment process:

  1. Visit the official website at westbengalssc.com.
  2. On the home page, click on the Apply Now tab.
  3. On the next page, click on the link to apply WBSCC Grade C & D recruitment 2025.
  4. Fill in the application form, upload documents if required, and pay the application fee.
  5. Review the application form, and submit.
  6. Download the confirmation page.
  7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Read the official short notification

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of WBSSC.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Employment News / WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Initial notice out for more than 8000 non-teaching vacancies, here's when to apply
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On