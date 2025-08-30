Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 537 posts at iocl.com, details here

Published on: Aug 30, 2025 02:38 pm IST

IOCL will recruit for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply at iocl.com. 

Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 537 posts in the organisation.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 537 posts at iocl.com, details here(HT file)

The registration process commenced on August 29 and will end on September 18, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Panel cum Merit List of all the candidates, who have applied against a respective post in the portal and meeting the notified eligibility criteria, shall be prepared based on the percentage of marks in descending order (aggregate of marks of all subjects of all years/semesters will be considered for eligibility) obtained in the essential qualification applicable to the trade applied for.

Stipend

Rate of stipend payable to apprentices per month shall be as prescribed under Apprentices Act, 1961/1973, Apprentices Rules 1992/2019 as amended from time to time and Corporation’s guidelines.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IOCL.

Detailed Notification Here

News / Education News / Employment News / IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 537 posts at iocl.com, details here
