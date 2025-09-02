Search
Tue, Sept 02, 2025
SSC SI Results 2024 revised, 22,244 candidates shortlisted for medical examination

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 01:57 pm IST

The SSC has released the revised results of Paper 2 of SI in Delhi Police and CAPF Exam 2024. Read details below. 

The Staff Selection Commission has released the revised results of Paper 2 of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2024. As per the official notification, a total of 22,244 candidates have been shortlisted for the medical examination.

As per the SSC SI revised results 2024, a total of 22,244 candidates shortlisted for medical examination. (File image)
As per the SSC SI revised results 2024, a total of 22,244 candidates shortlisted for medical examination. (File image)

The shortlisted candidates include 1885 female candidates and 20283 male candidates. Additionally, there are 76 candidates with withheld status.

The notice reads, "All the candidates who have secured the minimum qualifying marks in Paper II as mentioned in Para-2 above, have been considered for shortlisting to appear in Medical Examination. Accordingly, a total of 22,244 candidates have been shortlisted, which includes 1885 Female candidates as per List-1, 20283 Male candidates as per List-2 and 76 Withheld candidates as per List-3.

The commission added that the other terms and conditions of the result will remain unchanged.

The Paper 2 examination was conducted on March 8, 2025. The exam for additional 59 candidates was conducted on April 30, 2025. The commission had declared the results on August 8, 2025.

It may be mentioned here that as per the commission, only, those candidates who have scored more than the minimum qualifying marks have been considered for short-listing to appear in Medical Examination.

Read the official notice

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.

