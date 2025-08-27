SSC CHT Final Result 2024: Paper 2 marks released at ssc.gov.in, check here

Staff Selection Commision has released SSC CHT Final Result 2024 paper 2 marks. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2024 can check the Paper 2 marks on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC building

The Commission has released the candidates' marks to ensure greater transparency in the examination system and in the candidates' interest.

As per the official notice, candidates may check their individual marks from August 27 to September 12, 2025 by logging in through their registered ID and password on the website of the Commission. The candidates may take a printout of their scorecard/ marks, as the same shall not be made available after the above-specified time limit.

SSC CHT Final Result 2024: How to check marks

To check the marks of final result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link available on the home page.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Once done, your marks will be displayed.

5. Check the marks and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Paper 2 exam was held on March 29, 2025. The result was announced on July 25, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.