IGNOU offers 8 free courses on management and commerce on SWAYAM portal

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, is offering free courses on management and commerce subjects. These eight free courses are available on the SWAYAM Portal for all interested students to enrol in. IGNOU

All those candidates who want to know more about these free courses can check the list here.

1. Financial Accounting: Prof. Sunil Kumar will teach this course. It mainly focuses on the theoretical framework of Accounting, the Accounting Process, the Preparation of Financial Statements, and the Understanding and Interpretation of Financial Statements, which helps different stakeholders understand and interpret a business's financial position in a transparent and fair manner. Registration will end on September 15.

2. Business Organisation and Management: One of the core courses of the B.Com program, this course will familiarise students with the introductory aspects of business and business enterprises. Prof. Nawal Kishor will teach this course. The last date to enroll is September 15, 2025.

3. Business Law: Business law focuses on all types of agreements, including Social, Domestic, Moral, Religious, and Commercial. Out of these five agreements, only the legal or commercial agreements speak about enforceability. Through this course, the students are made capable of guiding the management in decision-making without receiving constant help from the legal department.

4. Income Tax Law and Practice: This is one of the core courses in the B.Com programme under the CBCS scheme. The main objective of this course is to familiarise the students with the Income Tax law and Practice. The student should know the rules and regulations of the Law. The last date to register is September 15.

5. Principles of Marketing: This course enables learners to understand the fundamentals of marketing and its role in any business organisation. It also enables learners to get acquainted with the ‘Marketing mix’ elements and the strategies and principles underlying modern marketing practices. Dr. Anupriya Pandey will teach this course.

6. Business Communication: This course will teach you how business communication happens, including communications at meetings, business dealings, client presentations, and so on. Taught by Dr. Rashmi Bansal, it lasts 12 weeks. The last date to apply is September 15.

7. Financial Literacy: Financial Literacy is a course for students embarking on their journey in Finance. This course has been designed and will be delivered by leading professionals belonging to the financial sector in India. The course aims to give students critical life skills that will hold them in good stead for the rest of their lives.

8. Entrepreneurship Skills and Digital Marketing Strategies: The duration of this course is 12 weeks, and the enrollment process will conclude on September 15. This comprehensive course includes the fundamentals of entrepreneurship with cutting-edge digital marketing strategies. It is designed for aspiring entrepreneurs, college learners, and small business owners to provide practical knowledge and skills to grow and promote startups in the digital age.