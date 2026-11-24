BITS Pilani Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) has launched an M.Tech program in Robotics and Autonomous Systems. The program is designed to empower practising engineers to master cutting-edge robotics and autonomous technologies, positioning them at the forefront of the country's next industrial leap.

BITS Pilani WILP launches M.Tech program in Robotics and Autonomous Systems more less

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As per a press statement issued by the Institute, the curriculum responds to this evolving market through three specialised tracks: Automation, Autonomous Systems, and Robotics Design & Engineering. The prospective learners are the program’s work-integrated learning architecture, which enables engineers to pursue a master’s degree without interrupting their careers.

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Highlighting the strategic importance of the launch, Prof. P.B. Venkataraman, Dean, BITS Pilani Work Integrated Learning Programmes, said:

“India’s industrial ecosystem is rapidly pivoting toward autonomous operations, automated mobility, and smart manufacturing. While specialised learning has often been confined to isolated streams such as AI or automotive electronics, the evolving market demands talent that can seamlessly integrate mechanical design, embedded sensors, and machine intelligence. Our new M.Tech in Robotics and Autonomous Systems delivers this comprehensive synthesis, providing working engineers with a forward-looking qualification that keeps them indispensable as autonomous technologies redefine industry standards.”

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The programme is open to working professionals holding a B.Tech or B.E. degree in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation, Computer Science, AI/ML, and allied engineering disciplines, read the press statement.