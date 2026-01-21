Chhattisgarh cabinet clears 40 acres for B-school campus in Nava Raipur

Raipur, The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday decided to allot nearly 40 acres of land in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar for the establishment of a campus of the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies , officials said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, they said.

The Cabinet approved the allotment of around 40 acres of land in Sector-18 of Nava Raipur Atal Nagar on a 90-year lease to Mumbai-based Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal for setting up an NMIMS campus to boost higher education in the state, a government official here said.

The SVKM, an educational trust founded in 1934, currently operates 30 educational institutions catering to over one lakh students annually, from pre-primary to doctoral programmes, he said.

The institution was ranked 52nd in the Centre’s NIRF University Rankings 2025. This national-level institute is expected to further strengthen access to modern and quality education in Chhattisgarh, he said.

The Cabinet also approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Software Technology Parks of India for setting up four new entrepreneurship centres in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, he said.

The initiative is expected to play a key role in promoting the IT/ITeS sector and strengthening the technology startup ecosystem in the state, he said.

The STPI currently operates 68 centres across the country, including 60 in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. In collaboration with the state’s Electronics and Information Technology Department, STPI will promote 133 domain-specific startups over the next three to five years through centres focused on Artificial Intelligence , MedTech , Smart City and Smart Agriculture, he said.

An Electronics System Design and Development centre will be established through STPI to support students, entrepreneurs, researchers and industries in developing ESDM product prototypes, and providing assistance to 30-40 hardware startups and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises annually, he said.

To improve healthcare services, the Cabinet took key decisions to ensure the availability of quality diagnostic facilities across all government health institutions in the state. Measures have been approved to strengthen existing resources and increase the number of diagnostic tests as per prescribed standards through effective operation of laboratories at district hospitals, community health centres and primary health centres, he said.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal for the Chhattisgarh Excise Policy for the financial year 2026-27 and authorised the department concerned to carry out all related and ancillary procedures, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.