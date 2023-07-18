COMEDK allotment result 2023 for 1st round of Engineering counselling today

COMEDK Round 1 Allotment Result 2023: The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will issue allotment results for the first round of Engineering counselling today, July 18. Candidates can check it at 2 pm on the official website, comedk.org. COMEDK round 1 allotment result 2023 today on comedk.org

As per the schedule on the official website, candidates have to complete decision making and fee payment between July 18 and 20 (4 pm).

“Candidates are advised not to wait till the last hour of decision making, to avoid payment failures. Subsequent requests for extension of time will not be entertained,” an official statement said.

Selected candidates have to report at allotted institutions to complete the admission process between July 18 and 22 (12 pm).

Payment of fee can be done through credit card, debit card or net banking. Payment in instalments or multiple transactions are not allowed, COMEDK has said.

The consortium has asked candidates to check the location of the college they are interested in to ensure that they choose the correct college code as per the location during choice filling. A list of college location and college codes has been given on the website.