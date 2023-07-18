Home / Education / Admissions / COMEDK seat allotment result 2023 for Round 1 released at comedk.org, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 18, 2023 04:35 PM IST

COMEDK seat allotment result 2023 for Round 1 has been released. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has released COMEDK seat allotment result 2023 for Round 1 on July 18, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check the result through the official site of COMEDK at comedk.org.

As per the schedule, the decision making and fee payment will be done from July 18 to July 20,2023. Candidate can report to the college from July 18 to July 22, 2023. Candidates have to report in person before the last date.

“Candidates are advised not to wait till the last hour of decision making, to avoid payment failures. Subsequent requests for extension of time will not be entertained,” an official statement said.

Direct link to check COMEDK seat allotment result 2023

COMEDK seat allotment result 2023: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of COMEDK at comedk.org.
  • Click on login link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of COMEDK.

