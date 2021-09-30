DU 1st Cut-Off List 2021 Live Updates: Delhi University first cut-off on Oct 1

DU first cut-off list will be released on October 1, the Delhi University had announced on September 27. The list will be released for admission to undergraduate courses in the constituent colleges of the University.

DU 1st cut off will be available on du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.

The admission process will begin on October 4, 10 am. Colleges have been asked to complete approvals for admission against first cut off by October 7, 5 pm.

Students can expect higher cut-offs than last year as over 70,000 students have scored more than 95 per cent in CBSE class 12 board exams this time, college principals have told news agency PTI.

Last year, Lady Shri Ram College had a 100 per cent cut-off for three courses.