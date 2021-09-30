DU 1st Cut-Off List 2021 Live Updates: Delhi University first cut-off on Oct 1
Last year, Lady Shri Ram College had a 100 per cent cut-off for three courses.
Thu, 30 Sep 2021 05:00 PM
DU cut-off list: Special cut-off list on October 25
This year Delhi University will also release a special cut-off list on October 25, 2021. The fourth cut-off list will release on October 30 and the fifth list on November 8, 2021.
Thu, 30 Sep 2021 04:27 PM
DU forms panel for framing syllabi of 6 courses to be introduced under NEP
DU has formed a seven-member committee to frame the syllabi of six new interdisciplinary undergraduate courses that will be introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP).
Thu, 30 Sep 2021 04:18 PM
Delhi university: At least 5 among top 20 are DU graduates
At least five of the top 20 candidates to clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination (CSE), 2020, graduated from Delhi University and credited the varsity for their success in clearing the competitive exam. Four of them cleared the exam in their first attempt and the fifth candidate cleared the exam in her second attempt.
Thu, 30 Sep 2021 04:07 PM
DU admissions: What is the procedure for getting hostel accommodations?
“The selection process for hostels is strictly based on the merit of the candidate. Once a candidate gets admission in a college offering hostel facility then, they have to apply separately for hostels; accommodation is subject to availability of seats," the University has said.
Thu, 30 Sep 2021 04:02 PM
DU cut-off likely to increase: College principals
Delhi University aspirants can expect higher cut-offs than last year as over 70,000 students have scored more than 95 per cent in CBSE class 12 board exams this time, college principals told news agency PTI.
Thu, 30 Sep 2021 03:51 PM
DU admission to begin on October 4
Admissions against the first cut-off list, which will be released on October 1, will begin on October 4, 10 am. Last day of payment by candidates against 1st cut-off is October 8.
Thu, 30 Sep 2021 03:48 PM
DU first cut-off will be released on October 1
As per the undergraduate admission schedule released by the university on September 27, the first cut-off list will be released on October 1. Admissions against the first cut-off list will begin on October 4. Close to 3 lakh applications have been registered for taking admission in various undergraduate courses in the university.