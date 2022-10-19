DU Merit List 2022 LIVE: DU Admission first cut off list soon at du.ac.in

DU Merit List 2022 Live Updates: Delhi University will soon release DU Merit List 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for CSAS Phase 1 can check the first cut off list through the official site of DU at du.ac.in. The cut off lists will be released for all streams today- Science, Commerce and Arts.

As per the previous schedule, candidates can accept the allocated seat from October 19 to October 21, 2022 and colleges can verify and approve the online applications from October 19 to October 22, 2022. The last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates is till October 24, 2022.

DU Admissions will be over this month. This year three cut off lists will be released by the varsity. The spot on admission will happen after the lists are out. The undergraduate classes will begin on November 2, 2022 for semester I.