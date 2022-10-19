DU Merit List 2022 LIVE: DU Admission first cut off list soon at du.ac.in
- DU Merit List 2022 Live Updates: DU admission first cut off list will be released today, October 19, 2022. Check latest updates below.
DU Merit List 2022 Live Updates: Delhi University will soon release DU Merit List 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for CSAS Phase 1 can check the first cut off list through the official site of DU at du.ac.in. The cut off lists will be released for all streams today- Science, Commerce and Arts.
As per the previous schedule, candidates can accept the allocated seat from October 19 to October 21, 2022 and colleges can verify and approve the online applications from October 19 to October 22, 2022. The last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates is till October 24, 2022.
DU Admissions will be over this month. This year three cut off lists will be released by the varsity. The spot on admission will happen after the lists are out. The undergraduate classes will begin on November 2, 2022 for semester I.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 19 Oct 2022 05:03 PM
DU UG admission 2022: Documents required for admission
– Class 10 marksheet (self-attested)
– Class 12 marksheet (self-attested)
— Transfer certificate from school (if available)
— Government-issued photo identification card such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, driver's license or passport.
— A couple of passport-sized photos (which may have to be self-attested)
-
Wed, 19 Oct 2022 04:57 PM
DU Admission 2022: Where to check cut off lists
du.ac.in
admission.uod.ac.in
-
Wed, 19 Oct 2022 04:51 PM
DU 2022 cutoff: Check new dates here
Declaration of First CSAS Allocation List: October 19, 2022
Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat: October 19 to October 21, 2022
Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications: October 19 to October 22, 2022
Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates: Till October 24, 2022
-
Wed, 19 Oct 2022 04:45 PM
Delhi University: New admission schedule here
The Delhi University has released the new admission schedule here. Check the revised schedule here
-
Wed, 19 Oct 2022 04:39 PM
DU merit list 2022 UG CUET: For year 2022-23 admission
For the academic year 2022-23, admission to all UG Programs of UoD will be done on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test- Under-Graduate 2022 (CUET (UG) – 2022).
-
Wed, 19 Oct 2022 04:33 PM
Cut off List of DU 2022: Releasing shortly
Cut off List of DU 2022 is releasing shortly. The official date of release of first cut off list is today, October 19, 2022.