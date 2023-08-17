DU PG 1st Merit List 2023 Live: Allotment result today on admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG first Merit Allotment List 2023 Live Updates: The first merit or allotment list for admission to postgraduate courses at Delhi University will be issued today, August 17. Candidates can check the DU PG merit list after 5 pm by logging into their dashboards on the CSAS portal: admission.uod.ac.in.

DU PG 1st merit list 2023 live updates (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Selected candidates have to accept the allotted seat between 5 pm on August 17 and 4:59 pm on August 21. The deadline for making online payment of the fee is August 22, 4:59 pm.

Second and third lists will be out on August 25 and September 4, respectively. Based on availability of seats, DU could announce more rounds of admissions.

Follow this live blog for DU PG 1st merit list direct link and other updates.