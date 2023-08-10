DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023 Live: 2nd allotment list released at admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG 2nd Merit Allotment List 2023 Live Updates: University of Delhi has released the second merit or allotment list for undergraduate courses today, August 10. The list is available through candidate login on admission.uod.ac.in.

(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Direct link to check DU UG 2nd Merit Allotment List 2023

As per the DU UG admission schedule, selected candidates are required to accept seats for the second round of admissions by 4:59 pm on August 13. Colleges will verify and approve these applications by 4:59 pm on August 14. The deadline for fee payment is August 15, 4:59 pm.

