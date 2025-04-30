Get a doctorate in business administration online from globally ranked universities, start the journey via College Vidya

If you have been thinking of enhancing your leadership, strategic thinking, and research skills, vital in today’s fast-paced and globalised economy, then an online Doctor in Business Administration (DBA) programme is for you. But what is DBA? Is it like a regular doctoral degree? Is it the same as a PhD degree? We will attempt to answer all of these questions as well as give you a sneak peek at some of the best online DBA programmes you can check out via College Vidya. Advance your career with a DBA and gain deep business insights and lead with confidence and credibility.(Pexels)

Before we do that, let's begin with the basics. Research, as the world knows it, hasn't soared as expected in India, and even a PhD – despite all the hype – rarely guarantees career success. The journey is often long, draining, and frustrating. From unhelpful, ego-driven guides to sky-high fees and personal errands disguised as "tasks”, the system feels rigged. Funding is scarce, timelines stretch endlessly, and desperation leads many to plagiarism. With originality side-lined and degrees sometimes sold, India’s research landscape needs more than ambition - it needs reform. For young scholars, it’s a reality check wrapped in academic robes. That’s where a programme like DBA comes in, especially in the business domain.

Research isn’t just for scientists in labs - it’s vital across humanities, commerce, and every industry. If you're passionate about original thinking and dream of leading in business, a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) lets you dive deep into real-world problems while boosting your career with impactful, high-level insights that truly matter.

PhD versus DBA

Unlike a traditional PhD, a DBA is industry-focused, designed to wrap up in 3 or 4 years, and opens doors to top roles in MNCs. With rising demand for expert consultants and leaders, the DBA offers real-world relevance, faster results, and better career prospects, which are perfect for ambitious professionals ready to make an impact.

Online DBA

But what about doing this course online? An online DBA gives you the freedom to study from anywhere while balancing work and life with ease. It equips you with advanced business skills and fast tracks your way into leadership roles. You also get the chance to innovate and create real solutions for industry challenges. Unlike traditional PhDs, it avoids lengthy approvals and complex procedures. With strong infrastructural support and relevant content, online DBA programmes are designed to be smooth, efficient and free from unnecessary bureaucratic barriers.

Target profile

For mid-career professionals or those with 7 to 10 years of experience, an online DBA offers the chance to refine leadership skills, drive strategic decisions, and gain advanced research capabilities. It’s ideal for mid-career professionals aiming to transition into senior management or academia.

Online DBA for senior executive transformation

Now that we have seen the various aspects of DBA including online versions and compared it with the traditional PhD process, let’s try and understand how senior leadership can benefit from opting for online DBA. A DBA shapes future thought leaders by combining real world insight with deep academic learning. It helps experienced professionals level up their strategic game and step confidently into powerful leadership roles. If you dream of influencing big decisions and driving real change in business, the DBA is your launchpad.

To reiterate, the doctorate advantage is real when you choose to do an online DBA course. We have put together a list of colleges that offer the best DBA courses for your perusal. Do check them out here.

Doctor of Business Administration, Golden Gate University, San Francisco, USA

Programme:

The Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) at GGU is ideal for senior professionals, consultants, and academics aiming to deepen their expertise. The programme focuses on business theory, research methods, and the link between business, society, and global issues. You'll dive into a dissertation based on real-world challenges that matter to you. It’s all about meaningful impact, ethical leadership, and contributing to your field. If you're ready to take business knowledge to the next level, this DBA is for you.

Duration:

36 months

Key features:

Golden Gate University’s DBA programme stands out with WASC accreditation, placing it alongside top institutions like Stanford and UCLA. You’ll attend live, interactive classes supported by expert faculty, teaching assistants, and a global peer network. The curriculum is designed to combine academic theory with practical, industry-relevant knowledge, preparing you to address real-world business problems with confidence.

With access to GGU’s 70,000+ strong alumni network—including C-suite executives, entrepreneurs, and even NASA astronauts—you’ll gain global insights and valuable connections. Plus, hybrid learning and generous scholarships can reduce your tuition fees by up to 70%, all while earning a prestigious U.S. degree.

Curriculum

GGU DBA Programme – Curriculum Overview

Core Research Modules

Doctoral Research and Writing

Quantitative Research Methods

Qualitative Research



Accounting and Finance

Corporate Finance

Financial Theory and Applications

International Finance

Leadership & Strategy

Leadership Theory, Research and Application

Strategic Leadership

Leading Complex Change

Business Analytics

Managing Data as an Asset

Operations Performance Management

Application of AI in Solving Business Problems

Marketing

Marketing Management

Consumer Behaviour

Digital Marketing and New Media

Dissertation



Why choose Golden Gate?

Choose Golden Gate University for its WASC accreditation, over 120 years of academic excellence, and real-world focused faculty. Ranked #1 in the U.S. for working professionals and in the top 10% globally for employability, GGU blends respected credentials with practical learning - making it an outstanding choice for ambitious professionals aiming to lead and grow in today’s business world.

Fee structure:

Course Fee (Without Immersion)

INR 10,65,000 (No taxes applicable)

Course Fee (With Immersion)

INR 12,15,000 (No taxes applicable)

Learn more:

https://d1aeya7jd2fyco.cloudfront.net/upload_file/dba-from-golden-gate-university-brochure.pdf

Executive Doctor of Business Administration from SSBM Geneva

Programme: The Executive DBA’s a top-level business degree backed by Swiss-quality education, global credentials, brilliant faculty and solid alumni. It opens loads of career paths and helps you ace your thesis.

Duration: 36 months

Key features: The EDBA programme offers an in-depth academic structure, covering Research Methodology in two parts, followed by Research Proposal and Thesis Writing, delivered through concept papers and literature reviews for a well-structured and comprehensive learning experience.

Why choose SSBM, Geneva? The EDBA programme at SSBM Geneva offers a well-rounded learning experience through a structured curriculum and an engaging immersion programme. Students benefit from expert-led sessions on leadership, interact with esteemed faculty to explore the scope of the EDBA, and attend discussions with on-campus students and alumni. Peer-to-peer networking and SME-led group activities enhance collaboration and insight-sharing. To round off the experience, the programme includes a visit to a nearby city, adding a cultural and social dimension to the academic journey.

Fee structure: INR 7,50,000 (without immersion) and INR 10,50,000 (with immersion) (information sourced from official web site)

Learn: https://d1aeya7jd2fyco.cloudfront.net/upload_file/SSBMDBAbrochure.pdf

Doctor of Business Administration from Paris Graduate School of Management (ESGCI)

Programme:

This EDBA programme features a 6-month foundation phase, live sessions with ESGCI faculty, and personalised 1:1 thesis supervision. With 180 ECTS credits (a standard used across the European Union and other participating countries for comparing study workload and academic achievements) and global accreditations including IACBE, ACBSP, QUALIOPI, and recognition from the French Ministry of Higher Education, it ensures strong academic value. A comprehensive curriculum taught by expert faculty offers a well-rounded and internationally recognised DBA experience.

Duration:

36 months

Key features:

The EDBA programme is structured into a Foundation Phase and a Dissertation Phase, offering 180 ECTS credits. Key areas covered include research methods, topic formulation, literature review, data collection, and both quantitative and qualitative techniques. Students benefit from live sessions, defence preparation workshops, doubt resolution support, and dedicated dissertation mentorship throughout the thesis journey.

Why choose ESGCI, Paris?

Paris Graduate School of Management (ESGCI) is a well-known business school with a strong international focus. Recognised by the French Ministry of Higher Education, it hosts students from over 65 nationalities, with 20% being international learners.

Fee structure:

₹8,14,000 (full fee)

Learn:

https://d1aeya7jd2fyco.cloudfront.net/upload_file/doctor-of-business-administration-from-esgci-brochure.pdf

Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA) from European Global

Programme:

The DBA from European Global, an A Level 8 qualification on the Maltese Qualifications Framework (MQF) and the European Qualifications Framework (EQF) requires original research or innovative knowledge application. It enhances professionals’ analytical, research, and publishing skills, advancing their careers. Scholars can specialise in fields like marketing, finance, technology, HR, healthcare, and more, contributing to professional and academic growth.

Key features:

The EU Global DBA is a flexible, internationally recognised Level 8 doctorate combining academic research with practical business application. It includes 180 ECTS credits, live residencies, and 1:1 thesis supervision.

The curriculum covers leadership, research methods, literature review, and a 60,000-word dissertation. Specialisations include marketing, finance, HR, and more. Designed for experienced professionals, it supports monthly intakes and offers global networking through EU Global alumni status.

Why choose European Global?

Opting for this institute ensures access to distinguished faculty, a comprehensive curriculum, and a programme designed to enhance research and leadership skills. The DBA programme offers flexibility, global recognition, and practical application, preparing students for advanced roles in today's dynamic business environment.

Fee structure:

₹8,35,000 (full fee)

Learn:

https://d1aeya7jd2fyco.cloudfront.net/upload_file/EU_Global_DBA_Brochure.pdf

Doctorate of Business Administration from Rushford Business School

Programme:

The Rushford DBA programme emphasises applied research, enabling executives and managers to implement learning in real-time within their organisations. It focusses on enhancing expertise in business and management, with coursework that improves research, writing, presentation, critical thinking, and change management skills for practical, strategic application.

Duration:

36 months

Key features:

The Rushford Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) is a 180 ECTS doctoral programme tailored for professionals. It equips students with advanced research and analytical skills to tackle complex business challenges. Offering two pathways - Coursework and Research - the programme allows students to select the path that aligns with their prior experience and career goals.

The core curriculum focusses on developing essential skills in research methodologies, business communication, data analysis, critical thinking, and change management. Students are trained to apply qualitative and quantitative research methods, communicate effectively, and analyse data. The programme concludes with a thesis, enabling students to make original contributions to their fields and prepare for leadership roles in various business sectors.

Why choose Rushford Business School?

Rushford Business School offers a globally recognised DBA programme with prestigious accreditations, including IACBE and ACBSP. Students gain valuable exposure through a 5-day Paris immersion and benefit from 1:1 mentorship. The experienced faculty, coupled with a vast network of 300+ hiring partners, ensures significant career advancement opportunities.

Fee structure:

₹7,10, 000 (full fee)

Learn:

https://d1aeya7jd2fyco.cloudfront.net/upload_file/DBA-Rushford-Brochure.pdf



Doctorate in Business Administration from EIMT

Programme:

EIMT’s three-year online Doctorate in Business Administration is designed for professionals looking to advance their business knowledge through original research. With flexible batches, expert supervision, and a supportive alumni network, the programme focuses on leadership, strategy, and innovation to tackle modern business challenges effectively.

Duration:

3 years (36 months)

Key features:

Programme Highlights

Three-year online DBA programme designed for working professionals.

Practical, project-based learning approach to build real-world skills.

Developed in consultation with leading industry figures and experts.

Earn the same prestigious degree awarded to on-campus students.

World-class pedagogy crafted by top academicians and industry professionals.

Post-study work opportunities to boost your global career prospects.

Curriculum

Developing Research Capability

Advanced Research Design and Methodologies

Strategic Human Resource Management

Strategic Financial Management

Strategic Marketing

Managing Strategic Change

Project Development, Planning, and Management

Developing Strategic Management and Leadership Potential

Supply Chain and Operations Management

Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Globalisation and Corporate Governance

Research and Dissertation (final year focus)

Fee structure:

₹5,50,000

Learn:

https://d1aeya7jd2fyco.cloudfront.net/upload_file/EIMT_Online_DBA_Brochure.pdf