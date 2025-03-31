IGNOU January 2025 Session: Re-registration with late fee ends today at ignou.ac.in, direct link to apply here

Indira Gandhi National Open University will end the re-registration process of IGNOU January 2025 Session with late fee on March 31, 2025. Candidates who want to re-register for the January session can find the direct link through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. IGNOU January 2025 Session: Re-registration with late fee ends today

The official website reads, "The last date for Re-registration for all programmes (except semester based programmes) has been extended upto 31st March, 2025 with a late fee of Rs. 200/-"

IGNOU January 2025 Session: How to re-register

Candidates can follow the steps below to re-register.

1. Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

2. Go to admission word and then click on re-registration.

3. Now a new page will open where candidates will have to read the guidelines and proceed further.

4. Click on the proceed further link and re-register yourself.

5. Once done, make the payment of late fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

KVS Lottery Result 2025 for Balvatika 1, 3 released at balvatika.kvs.gov.in, check here

If you have already registered on the portal, you may use your Username and Password to log in.

In case you face difficulty in registering on the portal (not getting OTP/ forgot Username/Password or any other difficulty), please approach your Regional Centre for re-setting of your account/updating email ID or mobile number.

Prelims 2025: Master speed and accuracy with 'Abhyaas'

The late fee is ₹200/-. Candidates can make the payment of fee through UPI, including BHIM App. In case online payment made by you does not get updated, please do not make the second payment immediately. Please wait for a day, check the payment status and then decide. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IGNOU.