KVS Lottery Result 2025 for Balvatika 1, 3 released at balvatika.kvs.gov.in, check here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released KVS Lottery Result 2025 for Balvatika 1, 3 on March 28, 2025. Parents and guardians can check the lottery result for Class 1 and 3 admissions through the official website of KVS Balvatika at balvatika.kvs.gov.in. KVS Lottery Result 2025 for Balvatika 1, 3 released, check here

The lotter result have been released for all regions including- Mumbai, Guwahati, Silchar and Tinsukia, Delhi, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Raipur, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Dehradun, Agra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Ranchi, Chandigarh, Ernakulam, Gurugram, Jaipur, Chennai, Jabalpur, Jammu, Lucknow, Patna.

KVS Lottery Result 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

1. Visit the official website of KVS Balvatika at balvatika.kvs.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the required details.

3. Once login in done, the lottery result will be displayed.

4. Check the lottery result and download the page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The second provisional list will be displayed on April 2 and the third provisional list will be available on April 7, 2025.

The registration process for fresh admissions, in Balvatika-2 & 3 (where online admissions are not taking place), Class II and above (except class XI), will start from April 2 at 10:00 am to April 11, 2025 up to 04:00 pm, if vacancies exist, in offline mode only. The duly filled up form needs to be submitted to the office of the Principal in the respective KV.

The declaration of the first provisional list for admission in Balvatika 2 and Class 2 onwards is on April 14, 2025. The admission for Balvatika 2 and Class 2 onwards will be done from April 18 to April 21, 2024 and the last date of admission for all classes except Class 11 is June 30, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KVS.