IGNOU ODL, Online Admissions 2025: Register for July session via direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 09, 2025 05:47 PM IST

IGNOU ODL, Online Admissions 2025: The direct link to register for the July session is given below. 

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, has opened the registration window for admissions to ODL and Online programmes for the July 2025 session. Candidates who are interested in applying can submit their applications on the official websites at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU ODL, Online Admissions 2025: Registrations are on for July session. Candidates can click on the direct link given here.
IGNOU ODL, Online Admissions 2025: Registrations are on for July session. Candidates can click on the direct link given here.

Candidates should note that the last date to apply is July 15, 2025. 

Direct link to apply for IGNOU ODL Programmes 

Direct link to apply for IGNOU Online Programmes

Create DEB ID before applying

The University has also informed that creating a DEB ID is mandatory for candidates who want to apply in ODL/Online Programme, as per a directive by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The DEB ID is a unique number, and is created only once. It can be created on this link

Documents required for application process

Candidates will need to submit few important documents when submitting their applications. These include: 

  1. Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)
  2. Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)
  3. Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)
  4. Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)
  5. Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)

About scholarships: 

Eligible students can also apply for Government of India Scholarships on the National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in, once the admission is confirmed. 

IGNOU ODL, Online Admission 2025: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to submit their application forms: 

  1. Visit the official websites, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.
  2. On the home page, click on ‘New Registration’, if not registered before. 
  3. Enter required credenitals to register yourself and submit. 
  4. Log in with your registered credentials. 
  5. Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the registration fee. 
  6. Carefully review the application, and submit. 
  7. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same for future reference. 

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IGNOU. 

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Follow Us On