 KVS Class 1 Admission 2024: Last date to register today at kvsangathan.nic.in, link here
KVS Class 1 Admission 2024: Last date to register today at kvsangathan.nic.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 15, 2024 11:51 AM IST

KVS Class 1 Admission 2024 registration ends today, April 15, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will close the registration process for KVS Class 1 Admission 2024 on April 15, 2024. Parents and guardians who want to take part in the admission process can apply online through the direct link available on the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. The link will remain active till 5 pm today.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2024: Last date to register today, link here

The first provisional list of selected and waitlisted registered candidates will be displayed on April 19, 2024. The second provisional list will be available on April 29, 2024 and the third list of May 8, 2024.

The extended date for the second notification for offline registrations for admission to be made under RTE Provisions, SC, ST and OBC (NCL), if sufficient applications were not received in online mode will begin on May 8 and end on May 15, 2024.

The eligibility criteria for Class 1 admission is that the child should be 6 years old as on March 31 in the academic year in which admission is sought (Child born on 1st April should also be considered.)

Direct link to apply for KVS Class 1 Admission 2024

KVS Class 1 Admission 2024: How to apply

Parents and guardians can apply online by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.
  • Click on KVS Class 1 Admission 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where parents/ guardians will have to click on register.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Once registration is done, fill the details and click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Apart from last date to apply for Class 1, Class 2 onwards list will release on April 15, and admission will be conducted from April 16 to April 29, 2024, as per the official schedule.

Exam and College Guide
