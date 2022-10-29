Home / Education / Admissions / Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: CAP Round 1 provisional selection list out

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: CAP Round 1 provisional selection list out

admissions
Published on Oct 29, 2022 09:45 AM IST

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022 CAP Round 1 provisional selection list has been released. Candidates can check the lists given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022 CAP Round 1 provisional selection list. The provisional selection list has been released for MBBS/ BDS and PT/OT/BASLP/BP &O/ BSc (Nursing) courses. Candidates can check the official site of CETCELL at cetcell.net.in.

The last date for joining the respective college is till November 4, 2022 and the last date to fill the status retention form at college is till the same date. Candidate should submit all the original documents and pay requisite fees in the selected college within the stipulated time; failing which this selection stands cancelled.

This seat allotment is conducted on the seat(s) that are approved/permitted by MCI/NMC/DCI and affiliated to MUHS,Nashik Only. To check the provisional selection list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check MBBS/ BDS list 

Direct link to check PT/OT/BASLP/BP &O/ BSc (Nursing) list 

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to check provisional selection list

  • Visit the official site of CETCELL at cetcell.net.in.
  • Click on NEET UG link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on CAP Round 1 provisional selection list.
  • The PDF files will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the selection list and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
