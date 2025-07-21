Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has started the registration process for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 for Round 1 on July 21, 2025. Candidates who have to register for Round 1 counselling process can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration begins at mcc.nic.in, direct link to apply here

The last date to apply for the counselling round is July 28, 2025. The choice filling/locking facility will be available from July 22 to July 28, 2025. The processing of seat allotment will be done from July 29 to July 30, 2025. The result will be announced on July 31, 2025.

The reporting by candidates who have been allotted seats will be done from August 1 to August 6, 2025. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes can be done from August 7 to August 8, 2025.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to register

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on Counselling registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

