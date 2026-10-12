The Medical Counselling Committee will begin the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 stray vacancy round on October 12, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the stray vacancy round can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The stray vacancy round last date to apply is October 14, 2026.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Stray vacancy round registration, choice filling begins today at mcc.nic.in

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The choice-filling process will begin on October 12 and end on October 15, 2026. The choice locking will start from 4 pm of October 14 and end at 10 am of October 15, 2026.

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Seat allotment processing will be conducted from October 15 to October 16, 2026. The seat allotment result will be out on October 17, 2026.

Reporting will be conducted from October 19 to October 26, 2026.

Fresh registrations shall be done for the Final Stray Vacancy Round. Data will be shared with the Centre and the States after Round 3, and if any candidate has their name in the list of allotted candidates in either the Centre or the State, then such candidates shall be eliminated from the All India Stray Vacancy Round.

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To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Click on MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 stray vacancy round registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. Click on submit and your registration is done. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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If a candidate is allotted a seat in the Stray round, he has to join the allotted seat/college. If the candidate does not join the allotted seat, his/her security deposit will be forfeited, and the candidate will not be eligible to participate in further rounds, if any.

Following categories of Candidates are not eligible for Stray Vacancy Round: - a) Candidates who have not registered for Stray Vacancy Round. b) Candidate joined/holding any seat at the time of the Stray Vacancy Round. c) Candidates allotted a seat in Round 3 of MCC and NOT REPORTED. All candidates not falling under the above-mentioned categories are eligible.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.