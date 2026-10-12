CBSE Datesheet 2027: Special exam timetable for West Asian countries out, Class 12 admit card releasing today
CBSE Datesheet 2027 for the special exam has been released for west asian countries. The Class 12 admit card for special exam will be released today, October 12
The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE Datesheet 2027 for the special exam. The Class 12 timetable has been released for West Asian countries. Candidates can check the exam schedule on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
The datesheet for the conduct of examinations is being released for all such candidates who filled out their LOC. One exam centre has been fixed in each country as per the LOC filled by candidates.
Assam CM distributes appointment letters to 439 candidates, total government appointments reach 1.65 lakh
Candidates are requested to download their admit cards from 12 October 2026 onwards, from the same login they applied for, and appear for examinations as per the date sheet enclosed.
The Class 12 examination will begin on October 23 and October 28, 2026. The examination will be held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The exam will begin with Political Science, Economics, Mathematics and Applied Mathematics papers. The exam will conclude with the English core paper.
India’s Youth Dividend: The missing link between demographics and governance
CBSE Datesheet 2027: How to download
To download the exam datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
- Click on Special exam timetable available on the home page.
- A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the exam dates.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More