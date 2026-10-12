The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will begin the NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 registration process on October 12, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 registration begins today at mcc.nic.in, here’s how to apply

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The Round 1 registration process will begin on October 12 and will end on October 21, 2026. The choice filling process will begin on October 13 and will end on October 22, 2026. The choice locking facility will begin at 4 pm on October 21 and will end at 10 am of October 22, 2026.

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The processing of seat allotment will be done from October 22 to October 23, 2026. The round 1 seat allotment result will be out on October 24, 2026. The reporting will begin on October 26 to November 2, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} The verification of certificates will be done on November 3, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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NEET PG Counselling 2026: How to apply for Round 1

All the candidates who have passed the NEET PG examination are eligible to appear for the counselling round.

The steps to apply online is given here:

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Click on NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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A candidate can submit NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred from NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken.

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MCC does not change/ edit /modify/alter any information entered by the candidates at the time of online submission of application/registration for Counselling under any circumstances. For more related details candidates can check official website of MCC.