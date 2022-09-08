Home / Education / Admissions / NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Top medical colleges as per NIRF rankings

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Top medical colleges as per NIRF rankings

admissions
Published on Sep 08, 2022 06:23 PM IST

NEET UG 2022 Counselling dates to be released soon. Candidates can check top medical colleges as per NIRF rankings below.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Top medical colleges as per NIRF rankings
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Top medical colleges as per NIRF rankings
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The NEET UG 2022 Counselling round will begin soon now when National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG results have been declared on September 7, 2022. The candidates who have qualified the medical entrance examination are eligible to appear for NEET UG 2022 counselling round.

The Medical Counselling Committee will likely release the counselling schedule and other details on the official website of MCC anytime soon. But before the release of complete schedule, candidates who have qualified the medical entrance examination can check the top medical colleges across the country as per NIRF rankings.

Top medical colleges as per NIRF rankings

  1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
  2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
  3. Christian Medical College, Vellore
  4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
  5. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
  6. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
  7. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
  8. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
  9. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
  10. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Candidates are advised to be in touch with the MCC website for Schedule / latest updates / Results / Notices / News & Events pertaining to counselling as MCC /DGHS will not be individually contacting the candidates for the same.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet results education
neet results education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out