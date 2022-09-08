NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Top medical colleges as per NIRF rankings

The NEET UG 2022 Counselling round will begin soon now when National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG results have been declared on September 7, 2022. The candidates who have qualified the medical entrance examination are eligible to appear for NEET UG 2022 counselling round.

The Medical Counselling Committee will likely release the counselling schedule and other details on the official website of MCC anytime soon. But before the release of complete schedule, candidates who have qualified the medical entrance examination can check the top medical colleges across the country as per NIRF rankings.

Top medical colleges as per NIRF rankings

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Christian Medical College, Vellore National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Candidates are advised to be in touch with the MCC website for Schedule / latest updates / Results / Notices / News & Events pertaining to counselling as MCC /DGHS will not be individually contacting the candidates for the same.