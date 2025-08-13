NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result 2025 out, direct link to check; here's when to report in colleges

The Medical Counselling Committee has released NEET UG Round 1 final seat allotment results 2025 on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. Candidates who are participating in the counselling process can check and download the final seat allotment results from the official website at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result 2025 has been released. Candidates can report at allotted institutions on August 14, 2025. (File/PTI)

Candidates will now have to allotted institute from August 14, 2025.

“It is informed to all candidates that the Final Result for Round-I of NEET UG Counselling 2025 has now been published on the MCC website. Candidates may proceed for reporting to their allotted college/institute from 14.08.2025 onwards, as per the schedule.,” the MCC said in an official notice.

The MCC stated that candidates need to download their allotment letter from the MCC website before reporting.

They should also carry all required documents in original along with photocopies for verification, and report within the stipulated time frame as mentioned in the counselling schedule.

As per the MCC, no claim will be entertained after the last date of reporting.

Prior to this, the MCC had released the provisional seat allotment on August 12, 2025, and said that any discrepancy in the result may be informed on the email mccresultquery@gmail.com up to 11:00 AM of August 13, 2025, after which the Provisional Result would be treated as ‘Final’.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to download final allotment result

Candidates can check he Round 1 final allotment results with the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

2. On the home page, go to the Current Events section and click on the the link titled, “Final Result for Round-I of NEET UG Counselling 2025”.

3. The result PDF will be displayed on your screen.

4. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MCC.