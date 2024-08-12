NIRF Rankings 2024: NLSIU Bengaluru remains the best law school in India, NLU Delhi in second spot

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru has yet again been ranked as the best law school in India as per the NIRF Rankings 2024 released on Monday, August 12. NIRF Rankings 2024 live updates NIRF Rankings 2024: NLSIU Bengaluru continues to retain the first spot among the top law schools in India. (Mint file)

The ninth edition of NIRF India Rankings were released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. A host of dignitaries were present on the occasion.

While NLSIU, Bangalore bagged the first spot, the National Law University, Delhi came second in the list of top law schools in India. In third place is Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad followed by The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata in fourth position and Symbiosis Law School, Pune in fifth position respectively.

Also read: NIRF 2024 Rankings released, IIT Madras retains top spot in overall category, check list of institutes here

Here is the list of top five law schools in India as per NIRF Rankings 2024:

National Law School of India University, Bengaluru National Law University, Delhi Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad The West Bengal National University of Juridical Science, Kolkata Symbiosis Law School, Pune

Also read: NIRF 2024: Top 10 institutes list under overall category

Meanwhile, IIT Madras has retained the top position in the overall category. IISC Bangalore secured the second position followed by IIT Bombay at third.

In the management category, IIM Ahmedabad reigned supreme among the top management institutions in India, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode.

Also read: NIRF Rankings 2024: Hindu college is top college in India, Miranda at second spot, get list of top colleges

Likewise, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, continued to rule the first spot among the top medical colleges in India. The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh secured the second position in the medical category, while the Christian Medial College, Vellore bagged the third spot.

Also read: NIRF Rankings 2024: AIIMS New Delhi remains top medical college in India, check five best colleges for medical studies

Interestingly, the rankings were released for as many as 16 categories this year, with three additions. The three new categories are the state university, skill university and open university.

Check the complete list here.

For more information, visit the official website of NIRF India Rankings 2024.