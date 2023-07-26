Preparing for TOFEL iBT Test? Top official answers questions around shortened exam, preparation and much more

Educational Testing Service (ETS) will introduce a shortened TOFEL iBT test from Wednesday July 26, 2023. The shortened version of the test will take less than two hours to complete instead of three. While announcing about this decision, ETS had said that the process of creating an account and registration for TOEFL iBT will also become quicker and easier.

A good TOEFL score for top colleges in the US, UK, and Canada is one that exceeds minimum requirements and aligns with the expectations of each institution. (HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a bid to give a better insight to test takers on the recent changes made to the TOEFL test and answer some of the general questions they have regarding the exam and its preparation, HT Education posed some questions to Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India and South Asia.

Q: What are the changes made to the TOEFL test and how do these impact the test takers?

A: The TOEFL iBT has been streamlined and now takes less than two hours, a significant reduction from the previous three-hour duration. This makes TOEFL iBT the shortest test among the three most popular English-language testing options. All unscored test questions have been removed, and the 'Writing for an Academic Discussion' now replaces the previous “Independent Writing task.” In addition, test takers will experience a shortened Reading section as well as streamlined instructions and navigation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can review responses at the end in a couple of sections, with an opportunity to go back to the previously attempted questions. Test takers will continue to receive instant scores for Reading and Listening sections, and will now also be notified of the official score reporting date immediately upon test completion. The final score report will be released in about 4-8 days.

In order to support students better, test payments can now be made in INR. In addition, students also have the convenience of an India-based Toll-Free support number, ensuring they have dedicated assistance readily available, from 8am to 8pm (IST), 7 days a week. We are also offering a limited period discount of INR 1500 on TOEFL iBT. These changes endeavour to make the test more manageable, less exhausting and help candidates demonstrate their English proficiency in a more effective manner.

Q: How does the recent approval of the TOEFL iBT test by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for use in Canada's Student Direct Stream (SDS), benefit students?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A: The acceptance of the TOEFL iBT test in Canada's SDS program brings significant advantages for students. Previously, there was only one authorized English-language testing option for the SDS route. Now, students have the opportunity to choose the test that suits them best. TOEFL iBT is the world's most widely accepted English-language test and recognized by over 12,000 institutions across 160 countries worldwide, with 100% acceptance from Canadian universities. The inclusion of TOEFL iBT in the SDS program is particularly beneficial for international students from India. Based on industry insights, SDS route is extremely popular with Indian students and they accounted for more than 96% of all SDS applications since 2019. The approval rate for Indian SDS applicants in 2022 was three times higher, at 62%, compared to their counterparts applying through the regular mechanism.

Q: How soon should one begin to prepare for English proficiency tests in advance of pursing their study abroad journey?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A: The ideal preparation timeframe for TOEFL iBT varies based on a variety of factors, including an individual's language proficiency skill. While a general recommendation is to allocate 4 to 8 weeks for preparation, several factors should be taken into account to determine the optimal starting time. Test-takers should first assess their current level of English proficiency and establish a target score aligned with the requirements of their desired university.

In addition to that, personal factors such as learning pace, existing commitments and daily schedule should be considered to determine the amount of time that can be dedicated to TOEFL iBT preparation. It is highly advisable for candidates to familiarise themselves with the TOEFL iBT format by practicing with resources and mock tests available on the official website. This practice material enables them to identify areas of improvement, allowing them to allocate sufficient time for practice and to strengthen these skills.

Q: What are some of the learning resources, including official learning resources, that test takers can use to prepare TOEFL?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A: For TOEFL preparation, numerous official, free resources are offered by ETS. ETS's 'TOEFL Test Preparation: The Insider's Guide' is a comprehensive 6-week course featuring instructional videos, quizzes, discussion boards and expert tips. The TOEFL iBT Free Practice Test contains authentic past test questions, sample responses, and complimentary practice sets.

Additional paid resources include the Official TOEFL iBT Prep Course, this self-paced course helps to build the skills you need to communicate in English in an academic environment. With the 6-month subscription, test takers will be able to do in-depth lessons and activities across the 4 skills — Reading, Listening, Speaking and Writing, take pre- and post-tests to help evaluate performance, receive score ranges for the Speaking and Writing post-tests, using the same automated scoring as in the actual TOEFL iBT test.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

TOEFL Practice Online helps to review and answer authentic test questions, test takers receive scores within 24 hours, with performance feedback on all 4 skills measured on the test. Official Guide to the TOEFL Test is available in eBook and paperback format, and includes four full-length practice tests, valuable tips and hundreds of sample questions for all four test sections. Utilising these resources can increase students' chances of success on the TOEFL iBT test.

Q: What is a good score to apply to top colleges in the US, U.K. and Canada?

A: A good TOEFL score for top colleges in the US, U.K. and Canada is one that exceeds the minimum requirements set by each institution. Highly competitive universities expect strong English proficiency, so aiming for a score above the average or towards the higher end of the institution's requirements can strengthen your application. It's important to remember that scores are just one part of the application, and admissions committees consider various factors such as previous academic record, extracurriculars, personal statements and recommendation letters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To determine an ideal TOEFL score, one must research the requirements of each institution and aim for a score hat aligns with their expectations. Students should reach out to admissions offices or visit official websites for more detailed information. By understanding score requirements in advance and achieving a competitive TOEFL score through planned preparation, one can not only improve their chances of getting into their dream colleges but also stand to win partial or full fee waivers or scholarships from such colleges.

Q: What are some of the language and personality attributes that leading foreign universities look for in students?

A: When it comes to language attributes, one should be able to articulate their ideas, both in written and spoken forms. Alongside this, embracing diverse cultures, exhibiting team work, collaboration and leadership potential as well as possessing critical thinking abilities are some of the qualities that institutions look for in students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON