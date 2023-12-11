Sheffield University Management School to offer scholarships worth £10,000 for MBA students

Sheffield University Management School announced the call to offer scholarships worth £10,000 for students (including International students) who are starting their MBA journey in September 2024. According to the University, the admissions team will assess the application, including the personal statement.(Handout)

According to a press release by Sheffield University Management School, the scholarships will be awarded to students who are outstanding in their academic achievement, career progression, and also possess the potential to contribute to the MBA programme.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The press release also informed that all candidates who are offered a place on the full-time MBA will automatically be considered for the MBA scholarship.

Eligibility criteria

According to the University, the admissions team will assess the application, including the personal statement. Candidates will be also assessed by their performance at their interview with the MBA admissions team, to award an overall score.

Applicants to the scholarship will be required to hold any offer to study the Sheffield MBA, conditional or unconditional.

The press release also mentioned that applicants who have been offered a place through the exceptions process would not be considered for the MBA scholarship.

Key dates and process

The scholarships will be awarded throughout the year in line with the staged admissions dates, said the University. All eligible candidates will be assessed for a scholarship during the stage the MBA application has been submitted within.

Applicants will receive an offer to study the Sheffield MBA before they are made a scholarship offer. All scholarship decisions, according to the media release, will be made after the ‘decisions returned’ deadline for each stage and candidates will be notified if they have been awarded a scholarship within 2 weeks of this date.

Sheffield University Management School in the press release informed that candidates must accept their scholarship and pay the deposit within the deadline given for the stage in which the application has been made.

Terms and conditions

If an applicant is selected for more than one scholarship, the most valuable award will take precedence.

Applicants who wish to qualify for the scholarship must commence their programme at the University of Sheffield in Autumn 2024 and should not be a sponsored student

The scholarship, according to the University, will be applied as a tuition fee discount only. If selected for the scholarship, the applicant will be required to pay a tuition fee deposit by a fixed date.

For more information, visit the official website.