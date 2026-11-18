Swimburne University of Technology has started the application process for Master in Data Science course. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the course through the official website of Swimburne University of Technology at swinburne.edu.au.

Swimburne University of Technology begins application process for Master in Data Science, know eligibility criteria

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The last date to apply is January 15, 2027 and the course will commence on March 1, 2027.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

BSF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2026 releasing tomorrow at rectt.bsf.gov.in, here’s how to download

Who can Apply

Candidates who are interested in the course must have completed a recognised bachelor's degree (or higher qualification) in any discipline from a recognised higher education institution or have completed Swinburne's Postgraduate Qualifying Program.

Students will need an IELTS overall band score of 6.5 with no individual band below 6.0, or an equivalent recognised English language qualification.

HTET 2026 exam dates announced, to be held in December – check notice here

About the course

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The course duration is 2 hours. The students can undertake a combination of core and elective units covering the full data science lifecycle, from data acquisition and management to advanced analytics and machine learning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The course duration is 2 hours. The students can undertake a combination of core and elective units covering the full data science lifecycle, from data acquisition and management to advanced analytics and machine learning. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The curriculum includes subjects such as Introduction to Data Science, Data Management for the Big Data Age, Cloud Engineering, Data Visualisation, Big Data, Machine Learning, and Technology Application Project. Students can also choose from electives including Advanced Software Development, Internet Security, and Software Quality and Testing.

Throughout the program, students engage with industry-relevant technologies and contemporary tools, helping them develop the technical, analytical, and communication skills sought by employers globally.

Why IIT Kharagpur Biotechnology graduate chose financial engineering over a lab career? ISB student Saurav Petwe’s career story

How to Apply

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

International students who want to apply for the course can register via an agent available by the varsity or can apply directly.

To apply directly, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Swimburne University of Technology at swinburne.edu.au. Click on the course link and now on data science course link. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apply directly link. Fill the application form and make the payment of registration fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The tuition fee is AUD 36,000 yearly (approximately INR 22,89,330). For more related details candidates can check the official website of Swimburne University of Technology.