Tap into new opportunities with IIMI’s Certificate Programme in Digital Transformation and AI

Global businesses are undergoing rapid transformation with the adoption of AI, making digital transformation a critical link between the present and the future of business. AI is driving significant changes in how organisations operate, making it essential for industry leaders to adapt. By leveraging AI, companies can unlock new opportunities, streamline operations, improve decision-making, and maintain a competitive edge. Leaders who embrace these changes will be better positioned to navigate the evolving landscape and lead successful digital initiatives. IIMI’s Certificate Programme in Digital Transformation and AI: Master the future of digital technology and AI with industry-relevant expertise and insights.

IIM Indore’s Certificate Programme in Digital Transformation and AI for Leaders offers an in-depth exploration of digital transformation principles and technologies. By the end of the programme, participants will understand how digital disruptions drive change, gain knowledge of essential tools to lead transformation projects, and enhance their competitive edge amidst new opportunities. It equips professionals with the skills needed to leverage AI for strategic digital transformation initiatives.

Why is there so much focus on digital transformation and disruption today? Why do even leaders need to brush up their knowledge and skills? The short answer is the rising demand for data science and AI skills. According to Gartner, 62% of CFOs believe that AI will have the most significant business impact over the next three years. PwC believes that 74% of professionals are ready to learn new skills or completely retrain for better opportunities in the AI sector.

IIM Indore’s Certificate Programme in Digital Transformation and AI for Leaders is designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and tools to drive strategic decision-making and gain a competitive edge through technology integration. By combining comprehensive theory with practical applications, this program empowers participants to effectively manage and implement digital transformation initiatives, leverage AI for optimised business processes, and confidently lead their organisations in the evolving digital landscape.

Programme Highlights

Explore the standout features of IIM Indore’s Certificate Programme in Digital Transformation and AI for Leaders in detail.

Over 170 pre-recorded video lectures: This helps you learn at your own pace with flexible, on-demand video lectures.

AI and Gen AI for innovative strategies and business models: Master AI tools to create innovative strategies and transform business models.

Masterclasses by industry experts: These can help you gain expert insights to enhance leadership and strategic decision-making skills.

Capstone project: You will learn to apply learning to real-world challenges, enhancing practical skills and expertise.

Assignments and quizzes: Such sessions will reinforce knowledge through interactive assessments, ensuring comprehensive understanding and retention.

Real-world case studies and examples: As part of this exercise, you will learn to apply theoretical knowledge to practical scenarios, enhancing problem-solving and decision-making skills.

IIM Indore Certificate of Completion: Earn a prestigious certification recognised by top industry leaders and organisations.

Networking and peer-to-peer learning opportunities: You get to connect with professionals, enhancing learning and expanding career opportunities.

IIMI Executive Alumni Status — benefits include access to the IIM Indore Campus Library (onsite access only), an official email ID of the institute, and an ID card

Key takeaways

At the end of IIM Indore’s Certificate Programme in Digital Transformation and AI for Leaders 22-week programme, professionals will:

Demonstrate key concepts and principles of digital transformation and AI.

Develop and implement AI-driven strategies to optimise business processes and improve decision-making.

Innovate business models and strategies using AI technologies to strengthen competitive advantage.

Enhance customer relationships and experiences through AI-driven insights and personalisation.

Manage challenges and risks associated with digital transformation and AI implementation.

Lead and manage digital transformation initiatives across various organisational contexts.

Programme Details

Starts on: March 27, 2025

Duration: 22 weeks, online

Programme fee: ₹1,15,000

Eligibility: Minimum graduate or diploma holder (10+2+3)

Certificate of Completion from IIM Indore will be awarded to participants who earn 70% or higher on assignments.

IIM Indore’s Certificate Programme in Digital Transformation and AI for Leaders equips senior leaders, managers, consultants, and entrepreneurs with the critical skills to drive innovation, lead digital transformations, and scale businesses effectively. This programme is essential for anyone looking to stay competitive and navigate the evolving business landscape with confidence.

About IIMI

IIM Indore is among the 100 global business schools (and the second IIM in the country) to receive the prestigious Triple Crown in the form of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA. IIM Indore has been consistently ranked at the top by various National and International ranking agencies, including NIRF, QS, and the FT-100 rankings. The institute offers a diverse set of executive education opportunities, spanning several long-term and short-term courses. With a robust offering of 200+ executive programmes, including specialized courses tailored for the UAE, GCC, and the Middle East, IIM Indore empowers professionals with globally relevant skills and expertise.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, organizations, and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programmes, professional certificates, and senior executive programmes help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology; curriculum innovation; and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 350,000 individuals across 80+ countries.