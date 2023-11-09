University of Bath invites applications for its undergraduate economics courses 2024

Admissions are open at the University of Bath for its undergraduate Economics courses for the academic year 2024-25. Students aiming to start in September 2024 should apply via UCAS by the 31 January 2024 deadline. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)

According to a press release by The University of Bath, the undergraduate Economics courses at the university have the option to spend a year doing professional placements and study abroad experiences. The courses aim to understand how consumers and producers make choices, and how it affects supply and demand.

Application Deadline:

Students aiming to start in September 2024 should apply via UCAS by the 31 January 2024 deadline.

As part of the UCAS process students submit a personal statement, a teacher’s reference, and other information.

Eligibility Criteria:

Students taking the 12th standard on the CBSE and CISCE boards require an average of 85% across four accepted subjects, with 85% in Mathematics for BSc Economics and BSc Economics with Politics, and 90% in Mathematics for BSc Economics and Mathematics.

Students taking CBSE examinations must be studying Mathematics and not Applied Mathematics. A level or the International Baccalaureate Diploma entry requirements are also available on each course page.

Students may be able to complete an International Foundation Year with Bath’s partner organisation Bath College first if they do not expect to meet the academic requirements in time.

Students achieving the required grades at Bath College are guaranteed progression to a University of Bath degree. Foundation Years offered by other UK colleges and universities will be also be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Students studying under different boards, taking other qualifications, or unsure of subject choices for 12th Standard should contact undergraduate admissions at admissions@bath.ac.uk.

Applicants must also meet the University of Bath’s English language requirements. BSc Economics and BSc Economics with Politics require an IELTS 7.0 overall with no less than 6.5 in all components, BSc Economics with Mathematics needs IELTS 6.5 overall with no less than 6.0 in all components.

The University also accepts Indian 12th standard English scores for students studying CBSE, ISC or CISCE boards along with some other qualifications.

Students needing to improve their English may be eligible to take a pre-sessional course.

Fee Structure:

Fees for Indian students starting these degrees in 2024 are £25,700 per year.

Students on a placement year pay £7,135, as they receive support from the University during this time.

As tuition fees increase annually, it is recommended to budget for an increase of up to 5% for every year of the course. Tuition fees must be paid annually according to the payment terms.

For more information, visit the official website.