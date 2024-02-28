University of East Anglia announces scholarships for Indians, details inside

Scholarships across multiple programmes for Indian students have been announced at the University of East Anglia (UEA). Scholarships across multiple programmes for Indian students have been announced at the University of East Anglia (UEA).(Handout)

According to a press release by the University of East Anglia (UEA), the scholarships are open to students of both undergraduate and postgraduate disciplines for the academic year 2024-2025.

Following are the scholarships that are open to Indian students according to the university:

UEA India Award

Valued at £4,000, the UEA India Award is exclusively for Indian postgraduate students and is granted automatically to the applicants who meet the entry requirements.

The scholarship amount covers tuition fees for eligible programmes across schools including Economics, Faculty of Humanities, Engineering, Chemistry, Art, Media and American Studies, Music, Law, and more, mentioned the press release.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must be citizens of India or residing here at the time of application.

Applicants ought to have received either a conditional or unconditional offer for a postgraduate programme at UEA.

The value of the award is substantial, at £4,000 for meeting UEA entry criteria, £5,000 for achieving a final undergraduate grade of 65% or higher, and an extra £5,000 for an LLB score of 60% or above.

UEA India Undergraduate Scholarship

This scholarship programme aims support to high-achieving Indian students by directly acknowledging and rewarding their accomplishments. An Indian national or resident to have received a conditional or unconditional offer for a full-time bachelor's degree at the University of East Anglia is eligible for the scholarship. On being selected, applicants will receive a £4,000 reduction in tuition fees for their first year.

The Global Undergraduate Excellence Scholarship

This scholarship aims to offer financial assistance to overseas students embarking on their undergraduate journey at the university. With an annual grant of £4,000, the grant covers up to three years of undergraduate study where exceptional applications are considered for a £10,000 yearly award.

The Sonny and Gita Mehta India Scholarship

Indian writers who wish to undertake study in UEA’s prestigious Department of Literature, Drama, and Creative Writing could be selected to be supported under this scholarship. Valued at £28,500, the scholarship requires applicants to submit a separate application.

The David Sainsbury Full MSc Scholarship

A restricted number of candidates applying for the MSc in Global Plant Health are supported under this scholarship and it encompasses the entire tuition fee (£31,500), includes a maintenance grant, and provides an extra £4,000 to cover travel expenses.

Visit the official website to know more information about the scholarships.