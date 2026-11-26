The University of East Anglia, UK, has launched a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) program. The five-year undergraduate program is designed to equip students with the scientific knowledge, clinical skills and practical experience required to pursue a career in dentistry.

University of East Anglia launches 5 year BDS program, apply at uea.ac.uk more less

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As per a press statement issued by the University, the BDS program combines scientific foundations with hands-on clinical training, preparing students for the changing needs of modern dental practice. With an emphasis on early patient contact, students will develop clinical and communication skills through simulation, supervised patient care, and learning from real-world clinical scenarios. The integrated curriculum brings together scientific knowledge, clinical practice and teamwork to help students understand the patient journey.

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The program offers students opportunities to develop diagnostic, treatment planning and clinical skills, with increasing exposure to patient care throughout the five years of study. Students will learn in a supportive academic environment, guided by experienced staff, and build the confidence to deliver safe, effective and compassionate dental care.

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{{^usCountry}} Students who graduate will be able to pursue a range of career pathways in dentistry, including general and community dentistry, hospital-based dental care, and further training in specialist areas such as orthodontics, oral surgery and paediatric dentistry. The programme also provides a foundation for careers in dental research and academia. Upon successful completion, graduates will be eligible to apply for registration with the General Dental Council (GDC) and progress to Dental Foundation Training, subject to meeting the relevant requirements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students who graduate will be able to pursue a range of career pathways in dentistry, including general and community dentistry, hospital-based dental care, and further training in specialist areas such as orthodontics, oral surgery and paediatric dentistry. The programme also provides a foundation for careers in dental research and academia. Upon successful completion, graduates will be eligible to apply for registration with the General Dental Council (GDC) and progress to Dental Foundation Training, subject to meeting the relevant requirements. {{/usCountry}}

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How to Apply

All interested candidates must take the UCAT in the year of application, prior to applying. UEA does not have a cut-off score. A high score is advantageous; a low score does not disqualify an applicant from consideration.

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The UCAT score will be used to rank applicants for interview selection, and the overall UCAT score will be used alongside the interview score to rank and select applicants to whom an offer is made.

Applicants are then invited to interview (from late November/December onwards).

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If the number of applications received exceeds the number of interview places available, those meeting primary screening requirements may also undergo secondary screening, in which the overall UCAT score may be ranked within the applicant cohort, with the strongest applicants invited to interview.

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Following the completion of interviews, interviewed applicants are ranked (by interview scores – which include the UCAT SJT subsection score and UCAT overall scores) within the applicant cohort. The interview score and UCAT score is weighted equally and the top ranking applicants will receive offers.