UPTAC 2024 special round seat allotment result for B.Tech, MBA, MCA out at uptac.admissions.nic.in, links here

Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling has released UPTAC 2024 special round seat allotment result. The seat allotment result has been released for B.Tech, MBA and MCA courses. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling round can find the direct links on the official website of UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in. UPTAC 2024 special round seat allotment result for B.Tech, MBA, MCA out

The candidates who have acquired a seat will have to appear for physical reporting till September 13, 2024 for all the courses mentioned above.

UPTAC 2024 special round seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Click on UPTAC 2024 special round seat allotment result link for BTech and MBA &MCA available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process for special round 1 started on September 7 and ended on September 8, 2024. The document verification was done from September 7 to September 9, 2024. The choice-filling link was active from September 8 to September 10, 2024.

How to prepare students beyond academics for Ivy League success, how do these top colleges evaluate applicants

Meanwhile, the special round seat allotment result for BArch via NATA and all courses via CUET UG (except B Pharmacy first year) will be announced today, September 12, 2024. The reporting will begin today and will end on September 14, 2024. The registration process for these courses was started on September 7 and ended on September 8 and document verification was closed on September 9. The choice filling was done from September 8 to September 10, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPTAC.