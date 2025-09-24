West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee, WBMCC has released WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 for Round 2 on September 24, 2025. The direct link to check the allotment list is available on the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in. WB NEET 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 out at wbmcc.nic.in, direct link here

As per the official schedule, the reporting and admission of allotted candidates to the allotted Institute with requisite original document, college requisite fee and bond will be done from September 24 to September 27, 2025. Upgraded candidates need to get submitted fee & document back with server generated reliving letter from previous college before moving, for admission in newly allotted college from September 24 to 27, 2025.

WB NEET 2025 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.

2. Click on WB NEET 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have been allotted seats will have to pass another round of physical document verification process at the allotted college within stipulated time by providing the original documents and requisite college fee for securing the admission. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBMCC.