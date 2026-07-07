WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 LIVE: Round 1 allotment results releasing today at wbjeeb.nic.in
WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 Live: The Round 1 allotment results will be released today, July 7. The seat allotment result will be available on the official website. Follow the blog for the latest updates.
WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 LIVE: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination will release WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 on July 7, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination counselling process can check seat allotment results through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. ...Read More
The seat acceptance fee can be paid from July 7 to July 11, 2026. During this time, candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the allotted institutes for document verification and admission.
With this counselling procedure, admissions shall be provided to undergraduate Engineering, Technology, and Architecture programmes in the government, government-aided, and private colleges in West Bengal.
The entire counselling procedure will take place in three rounds. Registration for the second round and new choice filling will take place from July 13 to July 17, whereas the second seat allotment results will be announced on July 21, 2026. The third round registration will take place from July 24 to July 26, and the final seat allotment results will be released on July 28, 2026.
Follow the blog for latest updates on seat allotment results, direct link and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 07, 2026 11:12 am IST
WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 LIVE: Official website to check
WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 LIVE: wbjeeb.nic.in
- Jul 07, 2026 11:09 am IST
WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 LIVE: How to check allotment result?
Visit the official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in.
Click on WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Once done, your seat allotment result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Jul 07, 2026 11:05 am IST
WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 LIVE: Third round counselling dates
WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 LIVE: The third round registration will take place from July 24 to July 26, and the final seat allotment results will be released on July 28, 2026.
- Jul 07, 2026 11:02 am IST
WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 LIVE: Second round counselling dates
WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 LIVE: Registration for the second round and new choice filling will take place from July 13 to July 17, whereas the second seat allotment results will be announced on July 21, 2026.
- Jul 07, 2026 10:58 am IST
WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 LIVE: Three rounds of counselling to be held
WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 LIVE: The entire counselling procedure will take place in three rounds.
- Jul 07, 2026 10:55 am IST
WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 LIVE: Why is counselling held?
WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 LIVE: With this counselling procedure, admissions shall be provided to undergraduate Engineering, Technology, and Architecture programmes in the government, government-aided, and private colleges in West Bengal.
- Jul 07, 2026 10:50 am IST
WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 LIVE: Reporting dates
WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the allotted institutes for document verification and admission from July 7 onwards.
- Jul 07, 2026 10:45 am IST
WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 LIVE: When can candidates pay seat acceptance fee?
WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 LIVE: The seat acceptance fee can be paid from July 7 to July 11, 2
- Jul 07, 2026 10:43 am IST
WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check allotment results?
WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have applied for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination counselling process can check seat allotment results through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.
- Jul 07, 2026 10:35 am IST
WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 Date: July 7
WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 Time: Unknown