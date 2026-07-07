WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 LIVE: Round 1 allotment results releasing today at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 LIVE: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination will release WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 on July 7, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination counselling process can check seat allotment results through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. ...Read More

The seat acceptance fee can be paid from July 7 to July 11, 2026. During this time, candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the allotted institutes for document verification and admission.

With this counselling procedure, admissions shall be provided to undergraduate Engineering, Technology, and Architecture programmes in the government, government-aided, and private colleges in West Bengal.

The entire counselling procedure will take place in three rounds. Registration for the second round and new choice filling will take place from July 13 to July 17, whereas the second seat allotment results will be announced on July 21, 2026. The third round registration will take place from July 24 to July 26, and the final seat allotment results will be released on July 28, 2026.

Follow the blog for latest updates on seat allotment results, direct link and more.