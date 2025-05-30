AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Mega DSC hall tickets today at apdsc.apcfss.in
AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 Live Updates: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, will release the AP DSC 2025 hall tickets today, May 30. When released, candidates can download the Mega DSC hall ticket from apdsc.apcfss.in. The exam will be held in computer-based test or CBT mode in June-July (from June 6 to July 6, 2025). On hall tickets, candidates will get to know the exact date and time for their examination, the name and address of the exam venue and other details.
AP DSC 2025 is being held to fill 16,347 vacancies.
As per the schedule, the initial answer keys for the Mega DSC recruitment examination will be released on the second day after the last exam day. The objection window for the initial or provisional answer key will remain open for seven days. The final answer keys will be released seven days after the last date to raise objections.
The department will announce AP DSC result 2025 on the seventh day from the final answer key release date.
Ahead of admit cards, the department released the AP DSC mock test. Candidates can take it using the link given on the official website.
How to download AP DSC 2025 hall ticket?
Go to the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in.
Open the hall ticket download link.
Enter your login details.
Submit and download the hall ticket.
AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 Live: SGT (Special Education) marking scheme
AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Here is the marking scheme for SGT (Special Education) posts
1. G.K & Current Affairs – 8 marks
2. Perspectives in Education – 4 marks
3. Educational Psychology – 8 marks
4. Category of disability specialization – 20 marks
5. Content & Methodologies – 40 (25+15) marks
Total – 80 marks
AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Marking scheme for SGT posts
AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Here is the AP DSC 2025 marking scheme for SGT (Secondary Grade Teacher) posts-
1. G.K & Current Affairs – 8 marks
2. Perspectives in Education – 4 marks
3. Educational Psychology – 8 marks
4. Content & Methodologies – 60 (40+20) marks
Total – 80 marks
The AP DSC exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode from June 6 to July 6, 2025. On hall tickets, candidates will find the exact date and time of their examination, the name and address of the exam venue, and other details.
When released, candidates can download their hall tickets by following these steps-
- Open the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in.
- The hall ticket download link will be displayed on the home page. Open it.
- Enter your login details.
- Submit and download the admit card.
The APDSC hall tickets will be released on the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in.
