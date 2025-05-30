AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Mega DSC hall tickets today at apdsc.apcfss.in

AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 Live Updates: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, will release the AP DSC 2025 hall tickets today, May 30. When released, candidates can download the Mega DSC hall ticket from apdsc.apcfss.in. The exam will be held in computer-based test or CBT mode in June-July (from June 6 to July 6, 2025). On hall tickets, candidates will get to know the exact date and time for their examination, the name and address of the exam venue and other details....Read More

AP DSC 2025 is being held to fill 16,347 vacancies.

As per the schedule, the initial answer keys for the Mega DSC recruitment examination will be released on the second day after the last exam day. The objection window for the initial or provisional answer key will remain open for seven days. The final answer keys will be released seven days after the last date to raise objections.

The department will announce AP DSC result 2025 on the seventh day from the final answer key release date.

Ahead of admit cards, the department released the AP DSC mock test. Candidates can take it using the link given on the official website.

How to download AP DSC 2025 hall ticket?

Go to the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in.

Open the hall ticket download link.

Enter your login details.

Submit and download the hall ticket.