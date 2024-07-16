AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 Live: Seat allotment result today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 Live: Round 1 allotment result to be released today (eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET)

AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 Live: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the round 1 seat allotment result for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET or EAPCET) today, July 16. Once released, the candidates can check it on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. To check the AP EAMCET allotment results, candidates need to use their EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth....Read More

AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: How to check seat allotment result

Go to the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Open the AP EAPCET allotment result link given on the home page.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

The result will be displayed. Check it and download your allotment order.

As per the schedule, self-reporting and reporting at colleges will be carried out from July 17 to 22 and classes are scheduled to commence from July 19, 2024.

Follow this live blog for AP EAMCET round 1 allotment result and other details.