AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 Live: Seat allotment result today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 Live: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the round 1 seat allotment result for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET or EAPCET) today, July 16. Once released, the candidates can check it on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. To check the AP EAMCET allotment results, candidates need to use their EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth....Read More
AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: How to check seat allotment result
Go to the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.
Open the AP EAPCET allotment result link given on the home page.
Enter your login credentials and submit.
The result will be displayed. Check it and download your allotment order.
As per the schedule, self-reporting and reporting at colleges will be carried out from July 17 to 22 and classes are scheduled to commence from July 19, 2024.
Follow this live blog for AP EAMCET round 1 allotment result and other details.
AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 Live: When is EAPCET allotment result?
AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 Live: The AP EAPCET allotment result will be released today, July 16. The exact time is not confirmed. When released, the candidates can check it on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.
AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 Live: What after the allotment result is announced?
AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 Live: After the EAMCET round 1 allotment result is declared, the selected candidates have to self-report and then report at the allotted colleges between July 17 and 22. The classes for this year's batch will start on July 19.
AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 Live: How to check round 1 result?
- Go to eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET
- Open the seat allotment result link for the first round.
- Enter your login credentials.
- Submit to download the allotment order.
AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 Live: Keep your login details ready
AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 Live: To check the counselling result online, the candidates need to use hall ticket number and date of birth as login credentials.
AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 Live: Where to check round 1 results?
AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 Live: Once released, candidates can check the AP EAMCET round 1 allotment results on the counselling website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.
AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 Live: Round 1 allotment result today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 Live: The APSCHE will announce the AP EAMCET/EAPCET round 1 seat allotment results today, July 16.