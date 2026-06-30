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AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: AP EAPCET results to be out soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

By Papri Chanda
Jun 30, 2026 02:02:52 pm IST

AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: AP EAPCET scorecards will be available on the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on direct link and others.

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AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: AP EAPCET results to be out soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in(Hindustan Times)

AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will release the AP EAMCET Result 2026 likely soon. All candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can check their scorecards on the official AP EAMCET website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 30 Jun 2026 02:02:52 pm

    AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time not announced

    AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: The date and time of the declaration of results have not been shared by the University yet.

  • Tue, 30 Jun 2026 01:36:31 pm

    AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: Official website to check

    AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

  • Tue, 30 Jun 2026 01:14:42 pm

    AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: How to check results?

    Visit the official website of AP EAMCET website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

    Click on AP EAMCET Result 2026 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Tue, 30 Jun 2026 01:11:34 pm

    AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: Provisional answer key out on May 25

    AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: The provisional answer key was released on May 25, and the objection window was opened on the same day. The last date to raise an objection was May 27, 2026.

  • Tue, 30 Jun 2026 01:08:54 pm

    AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: Exam shift details

    AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: The exam for both courses was held in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

  • Tue, 30 Jun 2026 01:05:24 pm

    AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: Exam dates

    AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: The AP EAMCET examination was held from May 12 to May 18 for the engineering course and from May 19 to May 20, 2026, for the pharmacy course.

  • Tue, 30 Jun 2026 01:02:12 pm

    AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?

    AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: All candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can check their scorecards on the official AP EAMCET website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

  • Tue, 30 Jun 2026 12:58:28 pm

    AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time

    AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: The date and time of announcement of the results have not been shared yet.

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