AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: AP EAPCET results to be out soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will release the AP EAMCET Result 2026 likely soon. All candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can check their scorecards on the official AP EAMCET website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. ...Read More

The date and time of the declaration of results have not been shared by the University yet.

The AP EAMCET examination was held from May 12 to May 18 for the engineering course and from May 19 to May 20, 2026, for the pharmacy course. The exam for both courses was held in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The provisional answer key was released on May 25, and the objection window was opened on the same day. The last date to raise an objection was May 27, 2026.

Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and other details.