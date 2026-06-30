AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: AP EAPCET results to be out soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: AP EAPCET scorecards will be available on the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on direct link and others.
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will release the AP EAMCET Result 2026 likely soon. All candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can check their scorecards on the official AP EAMCET website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. ...Read More
The date and time of the declaration of results have not been shared by the University yet.
The AP EAMCET examination was held from May 12 to May 18 for the engineering course and from May 19 to May 20, 2026, for the pharmacy course. The exam for both courses was held in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.
The provisional answer key was released on May 25, and the objection window was opened on the same day. The last date to raise an objection was May 27, 2026.
Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 30 Jun 2026 02:02:52 pm
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time not announced
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: The date and time of the declaration of results have not been shared by the University yet.
- Tue, 30 Jun 2026 01:36:31 pm
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: Official website to check
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
- Tue, 30 Jun 2026 01:14:42 pm
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: How to check results?
Visit the official website of AP EAMCET website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Click on AP EAMCET Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Tue, 30 Jun 2026 01:11:34 pm
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: Provisional answer key out on May 25
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: The provisional answer key was released on May 25, and the objection window was opened on the same day. The last date to raise an objection was May 27, 2026.
- Tue, 30 Jun 2026 01:08:54 pm
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: Exam shift details
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: The exam for both courses was held in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.
- Tue, 30 Jun 2026 01:05:24 pm
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: Exam dates
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: The AP EAMCET examination was held from May 12 to May 18 for the engineering course and from May 19 to May 20, 2026, for the pharmacy course.
- Tue, 30 Jun 2026 01:02:12 pm
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: All candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can check their scorecards on the official AP EAMCET website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
- Tue, 30 Jun 2026 12:58:28 pm
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: The date and time of announcement of the results have not been shared yet.